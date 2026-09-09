Germany's Stand on Ukraine: Freedom at Stake
Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that Ukraine's defense was also safeguarding Germany's freedom. His comments came in response to critiques from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which argued that such support extends the conflict and limits access to affordable Russian energy.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Wednesday that Germany remains committed to supporting Ukraine, asserting that the country's fight also protects Germany's liberty.
His statement came amidst criticism from the far-right group Alternative for Germany, accusing the government's support of unnecessarily extending the war in Ukraine.
Alternative for Germany also claimed that the continued support could prevent Germany from benefiting from affordable Russian energy supplies.