Germany's Stand on Ukraine: Freedom at Stake

Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that Ukraine's defense was also safeguarding Germany's freedom. His comments came in response to critiques from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which argued that such support extends the conflict and limits access to affordable Russian energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:38 IST
Germany's Stand on Ukraine: Freedom at Stake
Friedrich Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Wednesday that Germany remains committed to supporting Ukraine, asserting that the country's fight also protects Germany's liberty.

His statement came amidst criticism from the far-right group Alternative for Germany, accusing the government's support of unnecessarily extending the war in Ukraine.

Alternative for Germany also claimed that the continued support could prevent Germany from benefiting from affordable Russian energy supplies.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026