Yemen's Unyielding Conflict: A Shifting Power Struggle

The conflict in Yemen has intensified, with Houthi militants, supported by Tehran, seeking control over strategic locations on the Yemeni Red Sea coast. The renewed fighting threatens to reignite a large-scale war despite a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022 that had brought temporary relief to the war-torn nation.

Central to the power struggle are key factions like the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis continue to dominate much of northern Yemen, leveraging missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE, escalating tensions across the region.

The conflict further complicates with the presence of other actors, such as the National Resistance Forces and the Southern Transitional Council, each aligned with different regional and international interests. As these factions vie for control, Yemen remains embroiled in one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.