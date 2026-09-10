Yemen's Unyielding Conflict: A Shifting Power Struggle

The Yemen conflict has escalated with the Houthi militants, backed by Iran, making aggressive moves on the Red Sea coast. Despite a 2022 truce, the threat of full-scale war looms. The conflict involves multiple factions, including the Saudi-led coalition, aiming to reinstate the internationally recognized government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:14 IST
Yemen's Unyielding Conflict: A Shifting Power Struggle
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The conflict in Yemen has intensified, with Houthi militants, supported by Tehran, seeking control over strategic locations on the Yemeni Red Sea coast. The renewed fighting threatens to reignite a large-scale war despite a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022 that had brought temporary relief to the war-torn nation.

Central to the power struggle are key factions like the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis continue to dominate much of northern Yemen, leveraging missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE, escalating tensions across the region.

The conflict further complicates with the presence of other actors, such as the National Resistance Forces and the Southern Transitional Council, each aligned with different regional and international interests. As these factions vie for control, Yemen remains embroiled in one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.

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