Xi Jinping's India Visit: A Diplomatic Summit Journey

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit aims to foster diplomatic relations and discuss key issues among the BRICS nations. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the visit, scheduled for September 12-13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:40 IST
Xi Jinping's India Visit: A Diplomatic Summit Journey
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India to participate in the BRICS summit taking place in New Delhi.

He accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit will take place over two days, from September 12 to 13.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced this diplomatic engagement on Thursday.

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