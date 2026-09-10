Tensions Rise as Vessel Approached off Yemen Coast
A vessel near Yemen was approached by an unidentified skiff 98 nautical miles from Al Mukalla, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency. This incident occurs amid heightened conflict in Yemen between Iran-aligned Houthis and the forces supporting the Saudi-backed government.
A vessel reported being approached by an unidentified skiff 98 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Mukalla on Thursday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.
The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, particularly as fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthis and forces affiliated with the Saudi-backed government continues to escalate.
This development raises concerns about maritime safety in the area as the conflict in Yemen shows no signs of abating.