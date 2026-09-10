Escalating Tensions: Iranian Strikes Damage U.S. Military Aircraft

In a significant escalation of military tensions, Iranian strikes have damaged several U.S. military aircraft at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters. This incident adds to a growing list of losses for the U.S. military, which continues to be the highest-funded force globally.

The U.S. military has already suffered substantial losses, including the destruction of over two dozen drones and multiple aircraft due to accidents even prior to the latest Iranian strikes. As detailed in a May report from the Congressional Research Service, 42 U.S. military aircraft have been either lost or damaged in this ongoing conflict.

Iran's recent attack comes after the U.S. military targeted and destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers. In response to Iran's ballistic missile strikes on a U.S. Navy warship, U.S. forces responded with approximately 30 Patriot interceptors. Discussions concerning the inventory of U.S. air defense systems are now gaining urgency, as about 65% of U.S. Patriot interceptors have been reported as expended between February and July.