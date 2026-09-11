Navigating Diplomacy: Modi and Pezeshkian's Strategic Dialogue

In a crucial meeting ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks emphasizing the protection of navigation, commerce, and seafarer safety, according to a statement by India's foreign ministry.

India's position is complex, maintaining historical ties with Iran and strategic relations with Israel, while fostering strong Arab friendships. Modi reiterated the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Despite India's condemnation of Iranian attacks in the Gulf, it joined a declaration against the U.S.-Israeli military campaign. At the BRICS Forum, Modi emphasized secure sea lanes for global trade, while Pezeshkian urged the BRICS bloc to ensure fair international trade.