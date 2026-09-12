House to Debate Controversial Russia Sanctions Bill

The U.S. House is set to deliberate a major Russia sanctions bill, the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' despite opposition from Democrats. The bill seeks to impose heavy tariffs on Russian energy consumers, facing criticisms of potential inflation and undue presidential powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:13 IST
House to Debate Controversial Russia Sanctions Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives will address the contentious Russia sanctions bill next week, championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Although it sailed through the Senate, opposition looms large in the House.

This legislation targets Russian officials, aiming to diminish Moscow's revenue from energy exports significantly. However, House Democrats and some Republicans express concerns about increased tariffs raising domestic inflation.

With President Trump endorsing the bill amid geopolitical tensions, its passage would stress the U.S.'s support for Ukraine but could complicate foreign relations as it extends tariff authority to the president.

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