Trump and Musk Unleash Financial Forces for Midterm Showdown

In the final stretch before the 2026 midterm elections, significant financial moves are being made by U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Both have started substantial spending campaigns, aiming to sway the race outcomes heavily in favor of Republican candidates.

Trump's political action committee (PAC), No Going Back, has allocated more than $74 million in crucial TV ad reservations across various states, aiming to support Republicans in battleground elections. Concurrently, Musk's America PAC is enhancing voter turnout efforts in pivotal areas through an array of multimedia strategies.

The strategic financial efforts from both influential figures have intensified focus on key congressional races, potentially altering the electoral landscape with less than two months until voting day.