Trump Calls for George Washington Exhibit Amid Smithsonian Critique

Former President Donald Trump criticized the Smithsonian for focusing too much on oppression and proposed a five-year George Washington exhibition. Trump has consistently attacked the institution, accusing it of anti-Americanism. Historians argue his actions might reverse social progress, as Trump calls for 'removing anti-American ideology.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 09:14 IST
Trump Calls for George Washington Exhibit Amid Smithsonian Critique
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Former President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the Smithsonian Institution, accusing it of focusing too heavily on themes of oppression. In response, he is calling for an extensive five-year exhibition honoring George Washington at the National Museum of American History.

Trump's latest comments follow months of critique aimed at the Smithsonian, which he believes should highlight figures like Washington who triumphed against oppression. The former president also suggested erecting large statues of Washington outside the museum to further emphasize his vision.

This ongoing conflict has drawn concern from historians and civil rights advocates, who warn that Trump's approach could undermine important acknowledgments of U.S. history, including the realities of slavery and other oppressive periods. However, Trump maintains that his goal is to combat what he calls 'anti-American ideology' within U.S. cultural institutions.

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