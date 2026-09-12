Crypto Billionaires Fueling Reform UK: A £72 Million Boost
Reform UK receives significant financial backing with a combined £72 million donation from cryptocurrency billionaires Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo. These donations aim to support the party’s efforts in the upcoming general election, promoting a strong economy and job creation under Nigel Farage's leadership.
Reform UK, Britain's political party, has recently garnered significant financial support, amassing £72 million from cryptocurrency moguls in just 48 hours.
Christopher Harborne, a key donor and billionaire, contributed £36 million, equaling a donation by crypto entrepreneur Ben Delo, as reported by The Telegraph.
The donors express confidence in Nigel Farage's capacity to revitalize the country's economy, emphasizing job creation as a paramount goal.