Crypto Billionaires Fueling Reform UK: A £72 Million Boost

Reform UK receives significant financial backing with a combined £72 million donation from cryptocurrency billionaires Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo. These donations aim to support the party’s efforts in the upcoming general election, promoting a strong economy and job creation under Nigel Farage's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 17:34 IST
Crypto Billionaires Fueling Reform UK: A £72 Million Boost
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Reform UK, Britain's political party, has recently garnered significant financial support, amassing £72 million from cryptocurrency moguls in just 48 hours.

Christopher Harborne, a key donor and billionaire, contributed £36 million, equaling a donation by crypto entrepreneur Ben Delo, as reported by The Telegraph.

The donors express confidence in Nigel Farage's capacity to revitalize the country's economy, emphasizing job creation as a paramount goal.

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