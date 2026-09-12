Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Crash Shakes Up Spanish Grand Prix Practice

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, halting the session. Despite team instructions, Hamilton attempted to return the damaged car to the pit but eventually stopped. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli topped the timesheets, moving ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 17:59 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Crash Shakes Up Spanish Grand Prix Practice
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In a dramatic turn of events at the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during the final practice session in Madrid, causing a temporary halt with just over 30 minutes remaining.

Despite team orders to stop, Hamilton attempted to drive the damaged vehicle back to the pit lane. After ultimately conceding and pulling over, race officials red-flagged the session to repair the barriers.

Upon resumption, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap, surpassing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Qualifying sessions are impending, crucial due to the challenging circuit layout, where overtaking could prove difficult.

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