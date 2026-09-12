Showdown in Tokyo: Japan vs. Fiji in Pacific Nations Championship Final

Japan will face defending champions Fiji in the Pacific Nations Championship final, following dominant victories in the semi-finals held in Higashiosaka. Fiji, a record seven-time champion, triumphed over Canada 45-29, scoring a blistering try within the first 20 seconds of the match.

Japan also demonstrated overwhelming prowess, securing a 63-14 win against the United States, launching to a 28-0 lead within the first 15 minutes. The team ultimately concluded the match with nine converted tries, showcasing their intent to claim the title.

The anticipated final will take place in Tokyo next Saturday, where Fiji will strive to defend their title and achieve a third consecutive championship victory against the hosts, Japan.