Tragedy at Sea: 25 Migrants Missing Off Greek Coast

Approximately 25 migrants went missing after a boat partially sank near the Greek island of Gavdos, with 51 people rescued. Search efforts are ongoing, involving several vessels and a helicopter. The incident highlights the dangers faced by migrants making perilous sea journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 01:14 IST
Tragedy at Sea: 25 Migrants Missing Off Greek Coast
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A tragic incident unfolded near the Greek island of Gavdos as a boat carrying migrants partially sank, leaving about 25 people missing, according to the coast guard.

So far, 51 foreign nationals have been rescued by nearby vessels, while one individual was found unconscious amidst the chaos. The search for the approximately 25 missing individuals continues, with survivors reporting there were 77 people on board.

Four nearby vessels and two Frontex boats, along with a Coast Guard ship, another Frontex vessel, and a helicopter, have been actively involved in the rescue efforts, marking a significant maritime operation.

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