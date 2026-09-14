Tragedy at Sea: 25 Migrants Missing Off Greek Coast

A tragic incident unfolded near the Greek island of Gavdos as a boat carrying migrants partially sank, leaving about 25 people missing, according to the coast guard.

So far, 51 foreign nationals have been rescued by nearby vessels, while one individual was found unconscious amidst the chaos. The search for the approximately 25 missing individuals continues, with survivors reporting there were 77 people on board.

Four nearby vessels and two Frontex boats, along with a Coast Guard ship, another Frontex vessel, and a helicopter, have been actively involved in the rescue efforts, marking a significant maritime operation.