Amazon Air Halts Operations with 21 Air Following Fatal Miami Crash

Amazon Air has paused its operations with 21 Air after a cargo plane crash in Miami killed five people. An investigation is underway, and Amazon is supporting the process. The 32-year-old Boeing 767-300 freighter overran a runway at Miami International Airport during landing, striking multiple vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 09:18 IST
Amazon Air Halts Operations with 21 Air Following Fatal Miami Crash
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Amazon announced on Sunday that it has suspended its operations with 21 Air, the Miami-based carrier responsible for a cargo flight that crashed over the weekend, resulting in five fatalities. The decision comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

The accident occurred as the 21 Air-operated Boeing 767-300 freighter, which was on its third flight of the day, attempted to land at Miami International Airport. Officials noted that the aircraft overshot the runway, striking several vehicles on the ground, following a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and Amazon have pledged to support the investigation, with the NTSB revealing that the pilots were considering aborting the landing. Evidence suggests the aircraft was traveling too fast upon approach. Meanwhile, 21 Air maintains confidence in its safety procedures as the inquiry continues.

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