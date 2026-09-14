Amazon Air Halts Operations with 21 Air Following Fatal Miami Crash

Amazon announced on Sunday that it has suspended its operations with 21 Air, the Miami-based carrier responsible for a cargo flight that crashed over the weekend, resulting in five fatalities. The decision comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

The accident occurred as the 21 Air-operated Boeing 767-300 freighter, which was on its third flight of the day, attempted to land at Miami International Airport. Officials noted that the aircraft overshot the runway, striking several vehicles on the ground, following a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and Amazon have pledged to support the investigation, with the NTSB revealing that the pilots were considering aborting the landing. Evidence suggests the aircraft was traveling too fast upon approach. Meanwhile, 21 Air maintains confidence in its safety procedures as the inquiry continues.