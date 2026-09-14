Diplomatic Marathon: Highlights of India's Hosting at the 18th BRICS Summit

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi underscored India's diplomatic finesse as Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive bilateral and multilateral dialogues with global leaders. Notable sessions included focuses on inclusive governance and multilateralism, culminating in significant discussions with heads of state and international officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:31 IST
Diplomatic Marathon: Highlights of India's Hosting at the 18th BRICS Summit
Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye (Left), Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (Top Left), Burundi Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana (Top Right), Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (Bottom Left) and Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Bottom Right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India in New Delhi, showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's robust diplomatic engagement, featuring both active addresses and intensive bilateral meetings. From Friday to Sunday, Modi interacted with numerous visiting heads of state and officials, underscoring India's pivotal role in global diplomacy.

Leaders such as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and UN Secretary-General António Guterres were among the global dignitaries who departed New Delhi following the summit. The agenda was packed with dialogues at the BRICS sessions and Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue segments, aimed at fostering international collaboration.

The Prime Minister kicked off the discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, followed by further talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UN chief Guterres. The weekend saw Modi meeting with leaders from Ethiopia, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Vietnam, cementing strategic ties across continents.

The summit's enclosed session focused on themes like 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism,' where Modi delivered a crucial speech. Additionally, he explored the 'Bharat Innovates' exhibition, posed for the traditional family photograph, and participated in a joint tree plantation activity alongside his BRICS counterparts.

Modi further engaged with Chinese President Xi Jinping in significant bilateral talks, underscoring the session's diplomatic depth. A gala dinner concluded the day, fostering camaraderie among the dignitaries. On Sunday, discussions centered on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability for inclusive global growth.

The Prime Minister conducted numerous bilateral discussions with leaders from Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, South Africa, and many others. These engagements further reinforced India's strategic partnerships on a global scale, highlighting the nation's commitment to fostering resilient and multifaceted international relations.

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