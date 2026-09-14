German-Ukrainian Woman Charged with Espionage in Russia Spying Case

German prosecutors have charged a German-Ukrainian woman, Ilona W, with espionage, accusing her of spying for Russia as tensions escalate between Berlin and Moscow.

According to the federal prosecutors' office, since at least October 2023, she has allegedly maintained communication with an intelligence officer at the Russian embassy in Berlin. Her espionage activities involved gathering sensitive information related to Germany's defense policy and its industry by fostering connections with former defense ministry officials.

Ilona was arrested earlier this year and continues to be held in pre-trial detention. European security services have expressed concerns over what they perceive as an increased threat from Russian intelligence operations aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.