The Kremlin has expressed approval for U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Ukraine to stop its aerial strikes on Russian diesel facilities. President Trump emphasized that these strikes have led to a fuel shortage, negatively impacting the world market.

Trump's comments came after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Russian oil refineries. These assaults have depleted Russia's diesel output, exacerbating a fuel deficit that includes nationwide gasoline shortages.

In response, Ukraine argues that these strategic hits aim to elevate the cost for Russia in maintaining its military presence in Ukraine. The Russian government, meanwhile, links the global energy crisis to conflict-related instability in the Persian Gulf. They believe that a diesel export ban might stabilize their internal fuel market.