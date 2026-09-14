Tragic Loss of Cleric in Iran

Molavi Yusef Gorgij, a respected Sunni Muslim cleric, was tragically killed in southeastern Iran by unknown assailants. The cleric was noted for opposing divisive elements and strongly supported government stances against Zionism, according to official sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:39 IST
Tragic Loss of Cleric in Iran

Molavi Yusef Gorgij, an influential Sunni Muslim cleric in Iran, was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen, making headlines across the country. The incident occurred in the southeast region and has sparked widespread concern in religious and political circles.

According to IRNA, the official Iranian news agency, local authorities reported that Gorgij was recognized for his firm stance against divisive forces and prominently opposed Zionism. His alignment with pro-government positions made him a significant figure in Iran's religious-political landscape.

The cleric's death has intensified discussions about security for religious leaders in volatile regions, as well as the risks associated with political and religious advocacy in the country.

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