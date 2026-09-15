On-Orbit Arsenal: U.S. Reveals Space Weapons Capabilities

The U.S. Air Force has openly acknowledged having weapons in orbit, marking a significant shift in the militarization of space. This revelation aims to deter potential threats and safeguard economic interests. The move highlights escalating space tensions, particularly with adversaries like Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:24 IST
On-Orbit Arsenal: U.S. Reveals Space Weapons Capabilities

The U.S. Air Force's recent admission of possessing orbital weapons marks a pivotal moment in the increasing militarization of space. This revelation aims to deter aggression, defending American allies and economic interests, according to a U.S. official.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink announced these capabilities in Washington, highlighting the Pentagon's readiness to counteract potential threats in outer space, particularly amid tensions with Russia and China. The director of Capability and Resource Integration at U.S. Space Command emphasized the strategic importance of space to global security and economic stability.

Similarly, Germany is ramping up its military space investment to counter similar threats, focusing on intelligence-gathering satellites and non-destructive methods to neutralize enemy space assets. The acknowledgment underscores the essential role of space in modern conflict and the urgent need for nations to adapt to this new warfare theater.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026