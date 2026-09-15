On-Orbit Arsenal: U.S. Reveals Space Weapons Capabilities

The U.S. Air Force's recent admission of possessing orbital weapons marks a pivotal moment in the increasing militarization of space. This revelation aims to deter aggression, defending American allies and economic interests, according to a U.S. official.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink announced these capabilities in Washington, highlighting the Pentagon's readiness to counteract potential threats in outer space, particularly amid tensions with Russia and China. The director of Capability and Resource Integration at U.S. Space Command emphasized the strategic importance of space to global security and economic stability.

Similarly, Germany is ramping up its military space investment to counter similar threats, focusing on intelligence-gathering satellites and non-destructive methods to neutralize enemy space assets. The acknowledgment underscores the essential role of space in modern conflict and the urgent need for nations to adapt to this new warfare theater.