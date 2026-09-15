Merz's Fuel Price Promise Ahead of Crucial Election

Embattled German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to soon unveil proposals aimed at shielding consumers from escalating fuel prices. The announcement comes as his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faces a potentially disastrous outcome in the upcoming state election in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

With average fuel prices having reached record highs due to recent geopolitical conflicts, Merz assured citizens that relief measures will arrive swiftly. Speaking at a business event, he expressed understanding for those heavily reliant on their vehicles.

While Merz offered no specifics about the planned interventions, he is in consultation with the 16 federal states and coalition parties. The finance minister advocates for a windfall tax on energy firms, though emphasis remains on finding rapid solutions as pressure mounts on the government.