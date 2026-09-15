Chancellor Merz Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Electoral Setbacks

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany's CDU faces increased criticism after electoral defeats and falling poll numbers. A special meeting is set for Sunday to address internal party tensions and strategize for upcoming state elections. Despite challenges, Merz is committed to his leadership term and outlines international economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:03 IST
Chancellor Merz Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Electoral Setbacks

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing mounting pressure following the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) recent electoral losses. A crucial meeting on Sunday aims to rally senior party figures in support of Merz amid poor polling results and criticism from within his own ranks.

The CDU, along with its Bavarian partner, the CSU, are currently trailing in national polls, significantly behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Merz is also contending with doubts about his leadership as a majority of CDU supporters express skepticism about his ability to lead.

Despite these challenges, Merz remains determined to complete his four-year term. He has promised reforms, including addressing fuel costs and strengthening trade alliances, while emphasizing the need for stability in navigating Germany’s economic and geopolitical challenges.

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