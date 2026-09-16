Trump Administration Appeals California Emissions Rule Block

The Trump administration is challenging a federal court decision that prevents the EPA from sending California's vehicle emissions rules to Congress, seeking a swift repeal. In September, Judge Beryl Howell ruled the EPA improperly sent June waivers for review, which included more stringent emissions standards for various vehicles and equipment.

The administration's goal is to block California from imposing its own emissions standards, favoring gasoline-powered vehicles over electric, and potentially making future reinstatement of these powers by a Democratic president more difficult. Their strategy also involves invoking the Congressional Review Act for easier repeal of these waivers by Congress.

Meanwhile, the House plans to vote on repealing California's ocean-going vessel and commercial harbor craft regulations, even as legal battles continue over the EPA's actions. Automotive giants like Toyota and General Motors have pressured for relief from California's stringent emissions regulations, highlighting the political tension surrounding environmental policies.