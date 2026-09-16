Nvidia CEO Joins State Dinner Amid AI Concerns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will attend a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event underscores Nvidia's pivotal role in the AI industry amidst growing concerns about the technology. The U.S. and China are leading the global AI innovation and adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:31 IST
Nvidia CEO Joins State Dinner Amid AI Concerns
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to join a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a source familiar with the matter. The dinner, scheduled for September 24 in Washington, highlights the geopolitical importance of AI technology, a field where Nvidia plays a crucial role.

Huang's attendance occurs amid rising public concern about the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence. Nvidia's position as a key supplier of AI chips makes it a central figure in ongoing global discussions about AI development and regulation.

The United States and China are the leading forces in advancing AI technologies, which are shaping the future of industries worldwide. This high-profile meeting reflects the strategic significance of AI in international relations, business, and technological leadership.

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