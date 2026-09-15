Diplomatic Tension Over Frozen Funds

In a diplomatic exchange, U.S. presidential envoy John Coale conveyed to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Washington has requested American banks to release frozen Belarusian assets, according to Belarus' state media outlet, Belta.

The diplomatic visit follows Lukashenko's demand for the return of $43-44 million that he alleges is 'stuck at Citibank.' Lukashenko described the situation as a 'disgrace' for the United States, raising questions about international banking policies and bilateral relations.

While Citibank has declined to comment on the matter, the standoff has brought financial tensions between the United States and Belarus into sharp relief, posing potential ramifications for diplomatic ties.