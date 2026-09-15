Diplomatic Tension Over Frozen Funds

The U.S. presidential envoy, John Coale, met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss the release of frozen Belarusian assets held by U.S. banks. Lukashenko demands the return of approximately $43-44 million he claims is trapped at Citibank, calling the situation disgraceful for the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:47 IST
Diplomatic Tension Over Frozen Funds
envoy

In a diplomatic exchange, U.S. presidential envoy John Coale conveyed to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Washington has requested American banks to release frozen Belarusian assets, according to Belarus' state media outlet, Belta.

The diplomatic visit follows Lukashenko's demand for the return of $43-44 million that he alleges is 'stuck at Citibank.' Lukashenko described the situation as a 'disgrace' for the United States, raising questions about international banking policies and bilateral relations.

While Citibank has declined to comment on the matter, the standoff has brought financial tensions between the United States and Belarus into sharp relief, posing potential ramifications for diplomatic ties.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026