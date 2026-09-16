Lukashenko Initiates Pardons for Political Prisoners

Belarus has started pardoning political prisoners after discussions between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. envoy John Coale. Human rights group Viasna reported that some prisoners' families were notified to pick up their relatives from penal colonies on Wednesday morning, indicating a potential easing of political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 13:59 IST
Lukashenko Initiates Pardons for Political Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belarus has embarked on a new series of pardons for political detainees, following negotiations between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. representative John Coale, according to human rights organization Viasna on Wednesday.

Viasna disclosed that families of certain prisoners were informed that they could retrieve their loved ones from penal colonies on Wednesday morning.

The gesture, hailed by some as a step toward political reconciliation, may mark a shift in Belarus's handling of political dissent.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026