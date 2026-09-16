Lukashenko Initiates Pardons for Political Prisoners
Belarus has started pardoning political prisoners after discussions between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. envoy John Coale. Human rights group Viasna reported that some prisoners' families were notified to pick up their relatives from penal colonies on Wednesday morning, indicating a potential easing of political tensions.
Belarus has embarked on a new series of pardons for political detainees, following negotiations between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. representative John Coale, according to human rights organization Viasna on Wednesday.
Viasna disclosed that families of certain prisoners were informed that they could retrieve their loved ones from penal colonies on Wednesday morning.
The gesture, hailed by some as a step toward political reconciliation, may mark a shift in Belarus's handling of political dissent.
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