South Korea and Kazakhstan Forge New Paths in Nuclear Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korea and Kazakhstan inked a memorandum of understanding focused on nuclear energy cooperation. This enhancement of bilateral ties was announced following a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two leaders discussed broadening their strategic collaboration amidst global economic challenges, particularly in high-tech and critical mineral sectors. Kazakhstan is emerging as a pivotal partner for South Korea, especially in future-focused industries.

This agreement is part of 13 documents signed, aiming to strengthen mutual interests aligning with South Korea's New Northern Policy to diversify its energy resources and bolster industrial capabilities.