As Russia prepares for a three-day parliamentary election starting Friday, President Vladimir Putin has positioned it as a litmus test of public endorsement for the ongoing war in Ukraine. The elections will fill 450 seats in the State Duma, known for backing Kremlin policies.

This election is pivotal, being the first since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The national mood is tense with economic challenges looming, and most anti-war candidates excluded from the ballots, signaling a likely continuation of United Russia's supremacy.

During a televised address, Putin rallied the nation, presenting voting as both a patriotic duty and a declaration of national unity against perceived external threats. He framed the act as a demonstration of Russia's unwavering resolve amid international pressure, emphasizing national solidarity and resilience.