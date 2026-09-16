Belarus has released 25 prisoners following a diplomatic negotiation aimed at easing U.S. sanctions, with promises of further releases to come. This move is part of a broader diplomatic initiative led by U.S. envoy John Coale, under the guidance of former President Donald Trump, to secure freedom for hundreds detained in Belarus.

The prisoners' release was part of negotiations between Coale and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and is often criticized for his oppressive regime. Coale expressed optimism about securing the release of more detainees, emphasizing ongoing efforts even as rights groups voice concerns over enduring human rights abuses.

While the release marks diplomatic progress, critiques remain about the Belarusian government's motivations and commitment to genuine reform. International observers continue to scrutinize the situation, noting the complex dynamics involved in balancing diplomacy with addressing human rights and political repression.