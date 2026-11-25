Congress' Punjab election in-charge Sachin Pilot on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for reviving their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as an "unholy alliance" formed out of political compulsion and asserting that the people of the state would reject the partnership. Addressing the media, Pilot questioned whether the issues that led to the BJP and SAD parting ways six years ago had been resolved, particularly the three farm laws and the demands raised by the Akali Dal at the time.

Calling the renewed partnership an alliance of convenience, compromise and desperation, Pilot said the two parties had earlier made serious allegations against each other but had now come together despite their differences. "I think this is an unholy alliance. It's an alliance of convenience, an alliance of compromise, and an alliance of desperation. When the BJP and the Akali Dal parted ways six years ago, look at the things they said about each other. Has the BJP given any assurance on an MSP guarantee for their farmers? Have they apologised for the three farm laws they brought in? The Akali Dal alleged that the BJP is anti-farmer and anti-youth, and they parted ways on a very bitter note six years ago. Have all those reasons disappeared, so they've joined hands again," he said.

He also referred to the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, claiming that around 700 people lost their lives during the agitation, and questioned whether the Centre had provided any assurance on a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) or announced a special package for Punjab. Pilot alleged that the BJP had not provided Punjab with any special financial assistance or industrial support over the past 12 years and questioned whether the circumstances that had led the SAD to leave the alliance had changed.

Describing the renewed partnership as a sign of political weakness, he said both parties were attempting to regain their political standing in the state. "They know they don't have a foothold in Punjab. The people of Punjab have rejected both the BJP and the Akali Dal in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. So, in a last-ditch attempt to salvage some political standing, they've come together. But people will outright reject this alliance," Pilot said.

"The alliance is a sign of compulsion; it showed weakness in Punjab. They have no political ground there. Both parties, BJP and Akali, together have a numerical strength of two or three in the Assembly, in my opinion. So they couldn't build anything there, which is why they were forced to come, compromise, backtrack, and retract their words, setting aside what they had said about each other," he added. He further alleged that the alliance reflected political opportunism, with both parties setting aside their earlier positions in pursuit of power.

"The public is watching everything, and I think this alliance is a prime example of pure opportunism--that in the pursuit of power, you set aside principles, morality, politics, and whatever you said, setting all that aside to mislead people," he said. Pilot also questioned the political standing of the Akali Dal, saying the party had weakened since the time of its former senior leadership and was now divided into several factions.

"Back when senior Badal Sahib was alive, the Akali Dal was perhaps a force. Today, the Akali Dal is down to three or four factions," he said. On the political contest in Punjab, Pilot said Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be the main contenders in the state, while predicting that the ruling AAP government would collapse soon.

He cited the departure of seven AAP MPs to the NDA, the joining of two party MLAs with the BJP and the suspension of another MLA as signs of internal instability within the party. "The only party that can provide an alternative arrangement for Punjab is Congress party," he said.

Pilot also flagged corruption and law and order as major concerns in the state, alleging that the law and order situation had completely collapsed and saying people were looking for a government that could deliver on governance. The remarks come a day after the BJP and SAD announced the revival of their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the Akali Dal also returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday. Shah said the two parties would contest the Punjab Assembly elections together and confirmed the SAD's return to the NDA. "Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Gurpurab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA," Shah said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the alliance's Chief Ministerial face. The BJP and SAD have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. In the 2007 Assembly elections, the SAD won 48 seats, and the BJP secured 19, taking their combined tally to 67. In 2012, the SAD won 56 seats, and the BJP secured 12, giving the alliance 68 seats.

However, the alliance's electoral performance declined in subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD won 15 seats and the BJP three, while Congress secured 77 and the AAP 20. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD was reduced to three seats, and the BJP won two, while the AAP registered a landslide victory with 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress won 18 seats. With the alliance now revived, the BJP and SAD are set to jointly contest all 117 Assembly seats in the 2027 Punjab elections. (ANI)