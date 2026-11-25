Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad on Wednesday denied reports that three party MLAs from Chikkamagaluru district had threatened to resign over the elephant relocation row, saying they had met the Assembly Speaker to seek permission to raise concerns related to the wildlife issue in the Malnad region. The three MLAs--Nayana Motamma from Mudigere assembly constituency, TD Rajegowda from Sringeri and HD Thammaiah from Chikkamagaluru--reportedly threatened to resign over the Forest Department's "Operation Gaja" drive, which aims to push wild elephants from neighbouring Hassan district.

Hariprasad said the legislators approached Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker GS Patil to discuss the difficulties faced by farmers in the region due to elephant attacks and the possible impact of relocating elephants. "Nobody has threatened; they just came to meet the Speaker seeking his permission to speak on this wildlife issue in Malnadu. It is for the ministry, and there are experienced officers; they will take a call on that," Hariprasad said.

Earlier, Congress MLA Nayana Motamma, in a post on X, said she had met Speaker GS Patil along with Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thammayya and Tarikere MLA G H Srinivas to explain the concerns of farmers in the Malenadu region. "Today, we met the Hon’ble Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Shri G.S. Patil, at his office and explained the problems that farmers in the Malenadu region are already facing due to elephant attacks, as well as the difficulties they may face if relocated now," she said in the post.

On the Congress-Samajwadi Party seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hariprasad dismissed reports of differences between the two parties. "There is no tussle. When there is a discussion or negotiation, people with vested interests are planting stories; it is not like that," he said. (ANI)