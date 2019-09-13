Maha: Cong-NCP finalize alliance with SP, PRP, Mane-led VBA

The Congress and NCP on Friday stitched up an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Peoples Republican Party (PRP) and the Laxman Mane-led faction of the Vanchit BahujanAghadi (VBA). The decision was taken at a meeting at the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar.

NCP's Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde and Congress' Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre and Balasaheb Thorat were among those present. A Congress leader said the three smaller parties will be given at least 20 seats.

"Their demand was 10 seats each. We will give them about 20 seats altogether. We are working on which seats to be allotted to them," he said. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have already decided to contest the coming Maharashtra Assembly polls in an alliance.

They are also seeking to bring smaller parties into the alliance to take on the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Congress and NCP have decided to contest 125 seats each. There are a total of 288 seats in the state Assembly.

"Some seats may be swapped," the Congress leader said. PTI MR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)