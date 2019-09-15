International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Over 70 arrested in immigration protest at Microsoft store

PTI Newyork
Updated: 15-09-2019 05:17 IST
Over 70 arrested in immigration protest at Microsoft store

The protesters criticized Microsoft for doing business with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dozens of immigration policy protesters have been arrested at a demonstration outside a Microsoft store in New York City. Police say they took 76 people into custody Saturday who blocked traffic near the Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

The protesters criticized Microsoft for doing business with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They decried what they called the agency's racist campaign against immigrants and asylum seekers.

A Microsoft spokeswoman says the company closed the store for the rest of the day. The protest comes amid mounting criticism of companies working with ICE.

Some of Microsoft's own employees demanded last year that it cancel its data processing contract with ICE. Saturday's march and sit-in were organised by a coalition called Close the Camps NYC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019