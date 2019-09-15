BJP women wing chief to lead awareness campaign on abrogation of Art 370 in J-K

The BJP's women wing chief Vijaya Rahatkar will lead the party's 'Jan Jagran Abhiyaan' (public awareness campaign) on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the abolition of instant triple talaq in the state. Rahatkar, accompanied by party colleague Rashim Sood, arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit.

The BJP has decided to carry out a nationwide campaign on the government's decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. Rahatkar addressed a women's meet here and said the passage of the the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, is a victory for millions of Muslim women.

It is "a true testimony" to the government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Everyone's support, everyone's development and everyone's trust), she said . She said the Narendra Modi government took the decision on triple talaq without thinking of vote bank politics and appeasement.

"I want to congratulate PM Modi on behalf of all the women of our country that he took a big decision for women empowerment without coming under any pressure," Rahatkar said. "The abolition of the practice will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our country," she said.

