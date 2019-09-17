International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mamata Banerjee greets PM Modi on his birthday

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 17-09-2019 09:14 IST
Mamata Banerjee greets PM Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (FIle picture) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. Banerjee, who is likely to meet the prime minister in New Delhi on Wednesday for discussions on administrative issues, wrote on her Twitter handle, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji." Banerjee has been one of the harshest critics of the BJP and Modi.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his greetings to PM Modi, saying the nation is scaling new heights under PM Modi's leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, thought, untiring effort and spinal leadership has helped India scale new heights and the nation is bound to attain its past glory. I join millions in wishing him on his birthday and pray for his good health and long life, Dhankhar said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019