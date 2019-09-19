PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Royal Mail served strike notice by postal workers union Deutsche Bank faces ECB scrutiny over unapproved debt deals

MPs seek clarity on next Bank of England governor Overview

Trade union Communication Workers Union has told Royal Mail that it is to launch a strike ballot of 110,000 postal workers. https://on.ft.com/301JZAM German lender Deutsche Bank faces threat of a European Central Bank investigation for allegedly buying some of its own securities without the regulatory approval, said people familiar with the matter. https://on.ft.com/305Uzqf

A committee of MPs wrote to finance minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday to ask whether the appointment of a new Bank of England Governor was being delayed. https://on.ft.com/307MwcE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

