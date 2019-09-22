CPI(M) and Congress stage road blockades

A day ahead of the by-election to the Badharghat Assembly seat, opposition CPI(M) and Congress on Sunday staged road blockades at two different places here alleging that their supporters were attacked by BJP activists in the constituency. The BJP has denied the CPI(M) and Congress allegations.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said no BJP supporters or activists were involved in the incident of attack in Badharghat constituency. "We are not aware of any attack on CPI-M activists and no activist of BJP is involved in the attack, if anything had happened as such," Bhattacharya told reporters.

The Badharghat assembly constituency is located in West Tripura district and the state capital Agartala also falls under it Secretary of the CPI(M) West Tripura district, Pabitra Kar said alleged that five party workers were injured in an attack by BJP supporters near a booth office at Siddhi Ashram area in the morning. "The BJP workers attacked our supporters with lethal weapons in which five persons were injured. They also intimidated many voters, who are our supporters. We have lodged a complaint in the Amtali police station here," Kar told reporters.

Senior Congress leader, Subal Bhowmick in a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here alleged that the goons of the BJP unleashed a reign a terror in the constituency and they also threatened the voters of dire consequences if they turned up to polling stations for casting votes. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Arindam Nath said police received complaints from CPI(M) and Congress, but no one was injured in the incidents so far.

"According to a preliminary investigation, no one was found to be injured," the DIG said. "But, both the parties staged a road blockades in two separate places of Siddhi Ashram area here. But we convinced them to withdraw the blockades by giving assurances that adequate security arrangements would be provided in the constituency for smooth conduct of the elections, he said.

The by-election to the Badharghat constituency was necessitated due to the death of the ruling BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar in April this year. The BJP has fielded Mimi Majumder for the seat while Bulti Biswas is the CPI(M) candidate. Ratan Das is the Congress candidate.

