DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 23

---------------------------------------------------------------- --- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ** New York - President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausea and First lady Diana Nausediene are going to travel to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly events (to Sept. 26).

** BEIJING - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and attends a signing ceremony with Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. ** New York - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to New York to attend the High-level Week of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (to Sept. 26). ** New York – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with European leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as part of his push to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October (to Sept. 24). ** NEW YORK CITY, United States - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at Council on Foreign Relations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. - 1315 GMT DELHI – President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga will pay a state visit India (final day). BEIJING – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi will pay an official visit to China (final day) WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US (to Sep 27). MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). NEW YORK - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases (to Sept. 25).

HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24). WASHINGTON DC - Polish President Andrzej Duda meets U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Duda is traveling to the U.S. to take part in a UN climate summit held in New York. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to reporters after their meeting in Berlin - 1210 GMT. CHICAGO, United States - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs - 1400 GMT.

NEW YORK CITY - French President Emmanuel Macron briefs reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly General Debate - 1600 GMT. New York - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases. CAPE TOWN, LILONGWE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will tour southern Africa from the Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 and will stop in South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola. (to Oct 02) New York - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York (to Sept. 26).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ** NEW YORK – U.S President Donald Trump will meet with Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday during a United Nations gathering in New York.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26. Nur-Sultan – OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo will take part in the 12th Kazenergy Forum in Nur-Sultan.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

LILONGWE – Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika. VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House. JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and business communities before departing for London. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 03 DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13).

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11 STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18). LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

