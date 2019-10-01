BJP to take out 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in all Rajasthan parl constituencies from Oct 2

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from October 2 to October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, party's state president Satish Poonia said. He said that the yatra, as part of the party's nationwide drive, will be taken out in all the parliamentary constituencies of the state.

The purpose of the yatra is to spread Gandhi's philosophy among people, the state BJP chief said. He said through the yatra, BJP's effort will be to do "politics of public concerns, not slogans".

He said the BJP governments made several efforts for the development of villages in line with Gandhi's thinking and ran schemes for welfare of farmers. Poonia said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Mahatma Gandhi's ideas were equitable, hence the BJP started Antyodaya Yojana in governments run by the party, to care about poor people in their governments.

He said the BJP has followed Gandhiji's ideas whereas the Congress has "enjoyed the facilities" using only Gandhiji's name but "never adopted his ideas". Poonia said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is "full of hatred against BJP and RSS which is visible even on the day of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi".

He said, "The way the Rajasthan government is being run and the Chief Minister is making unrestrained statements, it seems that only Ashok Gehlot will fulfill Gandhiji's opinion to dismantle the Congress." PTI AG CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)