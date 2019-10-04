U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other business groups oppose Trump on 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other business groups and companies including Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing President Donald Trump's effort to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Nov. 12 over Trump's 2017 plan to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2012. Trump's move to rescind DACA was blocked by lower courts. The immigrants protected under the program often are called "Dreamers."

