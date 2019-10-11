International Development News
Trump to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 08:13 IST
President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT on Friday as the world's two biggest economies try to reach a trade agreement, the White House said.

Trump said on Thursday he would meet with Liu, who is in Washington for trade talks, but the time of the meeting had not been announced.

COUNTRY : United States
