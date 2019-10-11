Trump to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday

President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT on Friday as the world's two biggest economies try to reach a trade agreement, the White House said.

Trump said on Thursday he would meet with Liu, who is in Washington for trade talks, but the time of the meeting had not been announced.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)