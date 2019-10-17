Trump says 'great news out of Turkey' after Pence talks on Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Thursday there was "great news out of Turkey" after a U.S. delegation held talks in Ankara over Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria. "Thank you to (Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan," Trump said. "Millions of lives will be saved!"

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Erdogan earlier on Thursday as part of a U.S. mission to persuade Turkey to halt an offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria. Separately a Turkish official told Reuters that Turkey "got exactly what we wanted out of the meeting."

