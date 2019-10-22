International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Modi to address BJP workers of Varanasi on Oct 24

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 14:30 IST
Modi to address BJP workers of Varanasi on Oct 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers of Varanasi constituency on October 24, the day the result of two state assembly elections will be announced. In a tweet, Modi urged all workers to join the interaction and asked them to share any suggestion or question they may have on his NaMo app.

The prime minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha. Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, and rout for the Congress, the main opposition in the two states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019