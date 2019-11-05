International Development News
Development News Edition

Ex-BJP MLA's murder: Two main accused arrested in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:15 IST
Ex-BJP MLA's murder: Two main accused arrested in UP

Almost 11 months after former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali was shot dead in a moving train, two key accused, including a woman, were arrested by the Gujarat CID from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. With this, the state Crime Investigation Department has arrested 11 accused in the case, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID (Crime and Railways), Gautam Parmar said.

Acting on a tip-off, the CID team nabbed Manisha Goswami and Surjit Bhau, who were on the run since January, from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he said. They will be brought here after the police get their transit remand from a local court there, he said.

Till date, the CID has arrested 11 accused in the case, while one Nikhil Thorat is yet to be nabbed, he added. Bhanushali (53), also former vice president of the state BJP unit, was shot dead in a moving train near Samakhiyali station of Kutch district on January 8.

Earlier, the CID had arrested former BJP leader Chhabil Patel who, according to the probing agency, allegedly played a key role in eliminating his political rival Bhanushali. Patel and Manisha Goswami allegedly hired sharp shooters to execute the crime with the help the other accused, including Bhau and Thorat.

The CID also arrested Patel's son Siddharth and two sharp-shooters earlier this year. Both Bhanushali and Patel were earlier MLAs from Abdasa segment in Kutch district.

Bhanushali represented the seat from 2007 to 2012, while Patel, a Congress candidate then, defeated Bhanushali in the 2012 Gujarat Assembly polls. Within two years, Patel switched sides and joined the BJP, but lost the bypoll to the seat in 2014.

In 2017, the BJP chose Patel over Bhanushali to contest from the Abdasa seat, but the former lost to a Congress candidate. According to the FIR registered with the CID's Railway police, Patel allegedly held Bhanushali responsible for his defeat in 2014 and 2017 and held a grudge against him, which led to the killing.

Last year, Goswami was arrested for blackmailing the victim's nephew Sunil Bhanushali by making his obscene CD. The CID earlier claimed Patel helped Goswami to come out on bail and joined hands with her to eliminate Bhanushali.

The slain leader's nephew, who is the complainant in the case, earlier alleged that to end his uncle's political career, Patel, Goswami and the other accused made a CD showing Jayanti Bhanushali in a compromising position with a woman. When the victim refused to retire from political life as allegedly demanded by Patel, the latter hatched the conspiracy to kill him, the complainant charged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara starts second daily flight on Delhi-Indore route

Vistara airline announced on Tuesday that it has started a second daily flight on the Delhi-Indore route, with the first one between the two cities launched on October 26. Vistara now flies twice a day between Delhi and Indore with morning ...

Displaced citizens facing humanitarian challenges in Zimbabwe after cyclone

Over eight months after Cyclone Idai devastated Southern Africa, the affected communities in Zimbabwe are desperate for permanent shelter and the resumption of livelihoods. The Displacement Tracking Matrix DTM conducted by the International...

UPDATE 1-OPEC's Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil market outlook for 2020 may have upside potential, appearing to downplay any need for deeper cuts to production.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ...

IPL GC: Exclusive 'No Ball Umpire' for IPL, no 'Power Player' for time being

The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check no balls after a number of howlers in the past few seasons led to heightened concerns about quality of Indian match officials. It was also learnt that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019