AP Education Minister slams oppn criticism on govt schools being converted to English medium

Slamming Opposition parties' criticism of the state government's decision to convert all government schools into English medium, education minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday termed the move 'historic'. Addressing a press conference here, Suresh said, "Opposition parties are making an unnecessary issue over this. It is a historic decision taken by our chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy."

"English is mandatory for jobs and therefore there is a need for inculcating English language skills among students. English language will be introduced in a phased manner and special training will be provided for class 8 students," he added. Speaking on the criticism by the Opposition parties, the minister said, "Will N Chandrababu Naidu and Kanna Lakshmi Narayana (president of Telugu Desam Party and state BJP president respectively) admit the children in their houses in Telugu medium schools? They are making it an issue only for political purposes."

"All the leading politicians are admitting their wards in English medium schools only," he added. Suresh further asserted that English medium was not accessible to weaker sections of the society.

"The weaker sections should get access to English education. With this decision, English medium schools will be important in rural areas as well because there students who study up to intermediate in Telugu medium, face problems in higher studies," said Suresh. The minister also informed that the teachers will be trained during summer holidays so that they do not face issues in teaching in English medium.

"In the future, only those teachers will be recruited who can teach in English," he added. The minister stated that the government was also committed to development of Telugu language.

"YSRCP government is committed to the development of Telugu language also, that's why our government has revived Telugu Academy," he said. (ANI)

