If I worry about route, destiny wouldn't like it: Raut

Sanjay Raut.

Against the backdrop of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting the Shiv Sena to form a government, party leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if he shows concern towards the route, the destiny would not like it. The remark comes a day after the BJP announced it would not form government in Maharashtra and accused the Shiv Sena of "disrespecting" people's mandate secured by the NDA in recent Assembly polls.

Amid the bitter tussle with the BJP over the chief minister's post, the Shiv Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and Congress. "Raaste ki parwah karunga to manzil bura maan jaayegi....", Raut said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking potshots at the BJP and acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through his tweets. The Shiv Sena, which is the second largest party in the 288-member House after the BJP, has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim to form government in the state.

In the October 21 state polls, the BJP won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. Besides, the NCP got 54 seats and Congress 44.

Though the BJP and Shiv Sena contested the elections jointly, the Amit Shah-led party's refusal to share the chief minister's post became the bone of contention between the saffron parties, resulting in a stalemate over government formation after the poll results were declared on October 24. If the Sena decides to form a government with the support of the opposition parties, the collective strength of the three parties in the House will go up to 154, above the halfway mark of 145.

While the Congress is holding up its cards, the NCP made it clear on Sunday that the Shiv Sena would have to break away from the NDA before the Sharad Pawar-led party can think of lending support to Uddhav Thackeray's party. However, Raut has been unfazed and reiterating that his party would have its chief minister in the state at any cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

