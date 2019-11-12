Maharashtra Guv acting like BJP puppet: Karnataka Congress

Amid ongoing political crisis, Congress' Karnataka unit on Tuesday accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of "acting like a BJP puppet" and called him the "root cause of unprecedented drama regarding government formation in Maharashtra." Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Congress said, "While time till 8:30 pm tonight was given to the NCP for govt formation, the recommendation of the Governor to impose President's Rule in Maharastra is a blot on Guv chair. Governor is acting like BJP puppet and is the root cause of unprecedented drama regarding govt formation in Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena today filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari's decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state. The recommendation for President's Rule came even as the Governor had on Monday given time to the NCP till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to indicate the willingness and ability to form the government in Maharashtra.

The Governor had earlier given the same opportunity to the Shiv Sena, which finished second in the assembly polls but did not agree to its appeal to give additional time to produce letters of support. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which got a majority in the Assembly elections, failed to form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls with 105 seats in the results declared on October 24, declined to stake the claim to form the government. (ANI)

