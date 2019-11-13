U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings on three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.

The witnesses for the committee's hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week have already given closed-door depositions, Schiff said in a statement.

