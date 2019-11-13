International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 06:18 IST
U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings on three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.

The witnesses for the committee's hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week have already given closed-door depositions, Schiff said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Sacked, shunned and suicidal - the Cameroon sports stars battling anti-gay laws

YAOUNDE, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cameroonian athlete Thierry Essamba still trains every day, even though he has little hope of reviving a career cut off when he was ousted from the national squad in a scandal over homosexuality....

RPT-COLUMN-Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying: Kemp

Hedge funds continued to buy oil derivatives last week, anticipating the oil market has entered an upward price cycle as the global economy steadies and the surge in shale production fades.Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the ...

Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan auto tariffs

Major automakers think U.S. President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25 tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the European Union and Japan amid an o...

U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings on three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panels chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.The witnesses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019