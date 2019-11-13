Trump: Syrian ceasefire is holding very well
President Donald Trump told reporters that the Syrian ceasefire is holding very well, as he hosted a high-level White House meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.
Trump said that the U.S. relationship with Turkey is good and his administration is speaking to the Kurds, who seem satisfied. Trump said that he and Erdogan would also discuss Russia's missile system and the countries' trade deal during their meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
