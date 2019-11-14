World News Roundup: UK Labour's Corbyn: IS leader Baghdadi better captured alive; Ecuador probing influx of Cubans before anti-austerity protests

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK Labour's Corbyn: IS leader Baghdadi better captured alive

It would have been the right thing to do to capture Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi alive if it had been possible, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Wednesday. Baghdadi died alongside three of his children by detonating an explosive-laden vest when he fled U.S. forces during an attack in northwest Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Japanese emperor to spend night with goddess in last major accession rite

Japanese Emperor Naruhito will be ushered into a dark wooden hall on Thursday night to celebrate his last major accession rite after becoming emperor this spring: spending the night with a goddess. The "Daijosai" rite centers on Amaterasu Omikami - the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe the emperor is descended. It is the most overtly religious of the series of rituals marking Naruhito's taking over after his father Akihito's abdication.

Hong Kong readies for more chaos as violence spreads citywide

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters planned to paralyze parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with transport, schools and many businesses closing after violence escalated across the city. Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours after police Senior Superintendent Kwong Wing-cheung said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown".

Trump tells Erdogan purchase of Russia defense system is 'very serious challenge'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to walk away from the purchase of a Russian missile defense system, describing it a "very serious challenge," although he added that he hoped the NATO allies would be able to resolve that dispute. After a much anticipated meeting at the White House to address a crisis in relations, Trump said he was "a great fan" of the Turkish leader and that they had a "wonderful and productive" encounter.

Bolivia's new leader seeks quick election, Morales says he could return

Bolivia's new interim president on Wednesday said she wanted elections as soon as possible and denied a coup had taken place against former leader and newly-exiled Evo Morales, who hinted he could return to Bolivia. Senate vice-president and conservative Jeanine Anez, 52, assumed the interim role on Tuesday when Morales fled to Mexico after his 14-year socialist rule ended in violent protests and recriminations.

Brexit Party's Farage turns down electoral pact offer from PM Johnson's Conservatives: report

Britain's ruling Conservative Party has made an offer of an electoral pact to Nigel Farage, which has been turned down by the Brexit Party leader, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. The Conservative Party's offer would have meant the Brexit Party targeting only 40 key seats in constituencies held by Britain's opposition Labour Party, as the Conservatives pledged to stand only 'paper' candidates in those constituencies, according to the report.

Ecuador probing influx of Cubans before anti-austerity protests

Ecuador on Wednesday said it was investigating the arrival of an unusual number of Cubans carrying a special class of passport in the run-up to October protests in the Andean nation, as part of a probe of possible foreign involvement in the demonstrations. President Lenin Moreno has accused leftist leaders, including the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, of sending in agitators to fuel the violent protests. Maduro and others have dismissed that as a baseless conspiracy theory.

UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the "unbearable" uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign trip to central England, Johnson said only he can break the deadlock over Britain's departure from the European Union.

Britain to become 'second rate' in the world after Brexit: EU's Tusk

Britain will lose influence in international affairs and become a "second-rate player" after it leaves the European Union, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. Backers of Britain's 2016 vote to exit the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, say that the country - the world's fifth largest economy - will achieve a new global status unshackled from EU rules and closer to the United States.

U.S. adds companies to economic blacklist for providing WMD activity support in Syria

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday added more than a dozen companies and individuals to its trade blacklist for allegedly providing material support to chemical and biological weapons activity in Syria and diverting U.S. items to Iran without authorization. The action from the department's Bureau of Industry and Security bars the firms and individuals from buying components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval.

