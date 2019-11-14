International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. appeals court again backs House request for Trump tax documents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 06:23 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. appeals court again backs House request for Trump tax documents
Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday it would not revisit an October decision backing a U.S. House of Representatives subpoena issued to President Donald Trump's accounting firm for his financial records. The 8-3 vote by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, declining the Republican president's request to rehear arguments that the subpoena to Mazars LLP was illegitimate, brings Democrats closer to shedding light on his business interests and how he built his fortune.

In a statement, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said the president would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Mazars this year, saying it needed the records to determine if Trump complied with laws requiring disclosure of his assets, and to assess whether those laws needed to be changed.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2016, Trump broke with a decades-old convention of candidates releasing their tax returns publicly. Trump sued the House panel in April, arguing that its subpoena exceeded limits on Congress's investigative power.

He said the true motive for the subpoena was to expose private financial information "with the hope that it will turn up something that Democrats can use as a political tool against the President." A lower court judge ruled against Trump in May, saying the documents might assist Congress in passing laws and performing other core functions.

The May decision was the first time a federal court waded into the tussle about how far Congress can go in investigating Trump and his business affairs, and marked an important victory for House Democrats. A three-judge panel of D.C. circuit judges, in a 2-1 ruling, upheld the lower court judge in October.

"Contrary to the president's arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the house rules and the constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," Judge David Tatel wrote on behalf of the majority. Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump to the D.C. appeals court, dissented from the October decision.

Rao and another Trump appointee to the court, Gregory Katsas, voted to rehear the case, Wednesday's order showed. They were joined by Karen Henderson, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray faces 'Baby Fed' instead of Federer at ATP Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray is in line to play Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Bulgaria qualifying among the final six teams in the nation-based tournament. Briton Murray, on the comeback trail af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019